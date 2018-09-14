The Fence Post obituary: Thomas Glen Trostel

Thomas Glen Trostel, 88

June 3, 1930 – July 26, 2018

Johnstown, Colo.

Thomas Glen Trostel, 88, of Johnstown, died July 26, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 3, 1930, in East Lake, Colo., to John and Cecilia (Furrer) Trostel. On Oct. 11, 1951, he married Beverly Moffitt in Brighton, Colo. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and served until 1954. Together they raised three daughters and two sons in the Brighton/Longmont, Colo., area.

In his spare time he enjoyed horses, singing and recording country music, hunting, fishing, skiing, boating, gardening and spending time with family. He loved raising animals, everything from rabbits to bison, his favorite being elk.

For four decades, Tom served at St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Longmont, as a fourth-degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and in various other roles. He also served as a 4-H leader as well as other community functions.

Tom is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Johnstown; daughters, Deb Riddell and Rebecca (Brian) Wilcox of Johnstown; sons, Tom Jr., of Johnstown and Martin of Platteville, Colo. He is survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and a daughter, Leilani Jean (1989).

Services were held. Burial was at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.