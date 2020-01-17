The Fence Post obituary: Thomas Richard John Price

Thomas Richard John Price

Oct. 23, 1927 – Jan. 7, 2020

Stratton, Colo.

Thomas Richard John Price was born Oct. 23, 1927, to Thomas Edward Price and Mary Genevieve Ross at 776 Corona Street in Denver, alongside his twin sister, Dolores, who arrived 15 minutes later. Since Tom arrived earlier, he took 10 pounds with him and left his twin with 5 pounds.

Tom was the only son born to this union; he was encircled by seven girls. Dolores (Jerry Rector), Mary Isabelle, Mary Bell (Arthur Palcic), Patsy (Clayton Orton), Yvonne (Manny Matson), Joan (Henry Haglund), Germaine (Myrl Legg) which all have preceded him in death except his lovely twin sister Dolores.

As a young child, Tom and his family lived and homesteaded in numerous areas in the Deer Trail/Byers, Colo., area. Tom assisted in chores of many different kinds, he and his dad were always ready and willing to help out their neighbors with cattle, harvesting fields, herding sheep you name it, they did it.

Tom and sisters attended the country schools. Chalkeye (beloved horse) always made sure the kids got to and from school each day safely being pulled in a buckboard through rain, snow and shine. Even stopping to make $5 to pull a stranded car stuck in the mud which they lovingly handed the money over to their mother.

For the first three years of high school he attended school in Deer Trail. With the importance of their Catholic faith, for his senior year he attended St. Joseph Catholic school in Denver where he graduated with his twin sister Dolores in 1945.

At the age of 18 (the night before his 19th birthday) Tom’s dad passed away from a kidney infection, which left Tom the “man” of the family. With this much weight imposed on his shoulders, Tom took it in stride and he stepped up to be a great support to his mother and sisters who still remained at the ranch. Tom shared so many stories of the hardships they faced each and every day which shaped the man that dad became.

On Aug. 14, 1948, Tom married Anita Ludwick of Deer Trail, Colo. To this union, seven children were born. Mary Anne, Nick, Art, Bill, infant daughter, Pat and Denise.

Tom was a business man, that with the knowledge he earned in the school of hard knocks, with a deadline at 3 p.m. on Christmas eve, 1959, Tom with Stanley Bixlor, walked in at 2:55 p.m. with the money and the first to arrive purchased the land 18 miles northeast of Stratton. He successfully built this ranch to one of the biggest ranch/landowner in Colorado in the late 70s and early 80s. Tom was not alone in the building of his success. Tom had many ranch hands who he hired and most of them became his extended family. When all of his children reached the age of 3, they were put on a horse’s back and then the life of a ranch hand began. Mary Anne and Nick were dads’ right hands in the beginning, then Art, Bill, Pat and Denise followed in their footsteps. It was a family affair.

Tom contributed much of his time and resources to multiple community enrichment programs. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, cattleman’s association and other organizations.

In Tom’s free time, he loved to travel to many different states for cattle sales. Going to Las Vegas, attending the National Western Stock Show yearly for 80-plus years. Singing was his lifelong passion, there was never a song unsung, he knew them all. Tom auditioned to be a professional singer but was turned away because of the likeness of his voice to Bing Crosby. He was never afraid to sing for anyone who would take the time to listen.

He took comfort in knowing that his eternity was with Jesus and all of his loved ones who passed on before him.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and their spouses and Jerry Rector, wife Anita, infant daughter, son Pat, his beloved grandson Brandon and countless family and friends

Left to mourn his passing are his twin sister Dolores Rector, his daughter Mary Anne and son-in-law Jerry DeVinney, sons Nick, Art, Bill and his daughter Denise. His 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Tom spent his final year with the exceptional care and unconditional love received from the staff at Eads Prairie Pines and niece Cindy Krei. In the last month of his life, Lamar Hospice was there to provide additional support and love, in his final moments his twin sister Dolores, niece Cindy and loving daughter Denise were by his side as he peacefully left this Earth.

Services were held on Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton, Colo. A Graveside Committal Service was then held at Calvary Cemetery in Stratton.

Memorial contributions may be made and sent to either Prairie Pines Assisted Living, 101 East Lowell Street, Eads, CO, 81036; or Lamar Hospice, 108 West Olive Street, CO, 81052.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at http://www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on FaceBook (BrownFuneralDirectors).