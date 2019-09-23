The Fence Post obituary: Timothy Gilbert “Tim” Workman

Timothy Gilbert “Tim” Workman, 94

Dec. 29, 1924 – July 14, 2019

Casper, Wyo.

Timothy Gilbert “Tim” Workman passed away at his home on July 14, 2019, in Casper, Wyo., at the age of 94.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1924, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., to Nathaniel and Myrtle (Case) Workman. Proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from February 1943-October 1945, with the Marine Raiders during the Pacific Campaign of WWII where he earned two Purple Hearts. He obtained his bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1949. He married the love of his life, June Dow in April of 1959. Along with sons Roland and Rodney the two moved around Colorado and Wyoming while he served as a geologist for various uranium mining operations.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with friends and family and spending much of his time at his VFW with fellow veterans, sharing jokes and tales of lives well lived. He was a man who valued honor, integrity, and service to others. His example is best reflected in his grandchildren who include a West Point Graduate, Navy Seal, Civilian First Responder and a member of the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Loss; brother, Bill Workman; daughter-in-law, Betty Lou Workman; four grandsons, Tim, Stephen, Corey, and Rob; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June; his parents; his brothers, Robert, Donald, and Kenneth; sister, JoAnn; sons, Rodney and Roland; and grandson, Jason.

A funeral was held on July 26 at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery. A reception followed at the VFW Post 9439, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VFW Post 9439 at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper, WY 82601.