The Fence Post obituary: Timothy Paul Lind

Timothy Paul Lind, 65

Sept. 14, 1952 – March 26, 2018

Eaton, Colo.

Timothy Paul Lind, 65, of Eaton, passed away March 26, 2018, at Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Colo.

He was born Sept. 14, 1952, in Greeley, Colo., to Paul and Florence (Frank) Lind.

He graduated from Windsor High School.

On Nov. 30, 1991, he married Janet Tipping at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor.

Timothy spent his life working as a farmer and rancher at Paul Lind & Sons.

He enjoyed playing on several championship softball teams, skiing, golf and his 1978 Corvette.

Mr. Lind is survived by his wife, Janet Lind; children, Katie (Clint) DePorter, Michael (Jessie) Ackelson, and Emily Lind; grandchildren, Carson DePorter, Cache DePorter, Chase DePorter, Taylor Ackleson, and Brynleigh Ackelson; siblings, David (Tammie) Lind, Daniel Lind, and Polly (Scott) Winner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence Lind.

A celebration of Timothy's life was held April 2, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 328 Walnut St., Windsor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Pathways Hospice, or St. Jude's in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor, Colo.