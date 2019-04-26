The Fence Post obituary: Tom Lee

Tom Lee, 56

Nov. 7, 1963 – April 19, 2019

Laramie, Wyo.

Tom Lee was born Nov. 7, 1963, to Dean and Alberta Lee. Born a cowboy, he could often be found at their ranch, Stove Prairie, playing “bulldoggin” with his neighbor and older brother, Jerry.

He lived at Stove Prairie until 1971 and graduated from Poudre High School in 1982. Tom attended auctioneering school in Billings in 1990. While he did do a bit of auctioneering, he spent most of his life using his strapping 6’3” frame to work construction. His passions included team roping, making beautiful wood furniture and working the chutes at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Tom’s proudest accomplishments in life are his two sons, Sam and Wyatt. Anyone who knew Tom knew what a devoted and loving father he was. Tom’s sense of humor will be missed by both family and friends alike. He passed away peacefully at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on April 19, 2019.

He is survived by his sons, Sam and Wyatt Lee; his mother, Alberta Lee; his sister, Diana (Bill) Morris; his niece, Nadean (Matt) Snow; his great-nephew, Henry Snow; and his numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dean; his brother, Jerry; and his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday May 18, 2019, at the Laramie Eagles Club.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tom Lee Memorial Fund c/o First Interstate Bank, 221 E. Ivinson, Laramie, WY 82070

Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.