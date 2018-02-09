The Fence Post obituary: Tony Lee Brach Jr.

Tony Lee Brach Jr., 55

Dec. 14, 1962 – Jan. 12, 2018

Grand Junction, Colo.

Tony Lee Brach Jr., age 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

He was born Dec. 14, 1962, in Grand Junction to Tony Brach Sr. and Sallie (Helm) Brach. He was a graduate of Fruita Monument High School.

Tony married Odette (Arrayet) Brach on Aug. 29, 2015. He considered himself a "Certified Professional Bovine Relocator," and a farmer in his downtime. He never met a stranger and made a friend in everyone. He loved all animals, PBR and had the biggest heart.

He is survived by his wife, Odette; children, Jayton (Dani) and Nick (Kyra); fur babies, Tucker and Buzz; expected granddaughter, Wylie; father, Tony (Judy); sisters, LeaAnn (Jim), Elaine (Todd), and Jennifer (Tom), along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Viewing was Jan. 18, 2018, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction. Funeral services were at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Colo., on Jan. 19, with graveside immediately following services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tony Lee Brach Memorial Fund at Grand Valley Bank, 452 S. Maple St., Fruita, CO 81521.