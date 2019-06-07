The Fence Post obituary: Velda J. Pulliam

Velda J. Pulliam, 80

May 6, 1939 – May 14, 2019

Austin, Colo.

Velda J. Pulliam went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2019. Velda was born May 6, 1939, to Otha O. (Slim) and Clara Ellen (Goff) Talkington. Velda had two brothers. Raymond Lee Talkington, who was her senior, and Ronald D. Talkington, who died at birth on Feb. 3, 1941.

Velda was raised in the Hamilton, Colo., area. In 1956, Velda turned 17 years old and graduated from Craig High School on May 6. Velda graduated in the same class as her older brother by completing seventh and eighth grade in one year. Velda married her soul mate, and the love of her life, Dale E. Pulliam on June 12, 1956.

Velda and Dale started their life together in their first home, the Muddy Pass Highway Camp. In 1957, Dale was drafted into the Army. Velda stayed with her parents during this time. When Dale was discharged from the Army, Velda and Dale moved back into the Muddy Pass Highway Camp and welcomed three sons into their family. In 1963, Velda, Dale, and boys moved to the Kremmling, Colo., area where they resided until 2014. Velda and Dale made their final move to Austin, Colo., where they enjoyed the last days of their lives together. On June 12, 2019, Velda and Dale would have celebrated 63 years of marriage. Velda loved to write and was a talented poet. There is not an event or gathering that passed without a beautiful and touching poem from Velda.

With a twinkle in her eye and a smile upon her face, Velda would share with those she loved her heart in the form of a poem. Velda loved to sing hymns and has rocked many a child to sleep with her sweet song.

Velda was well known for her gentle love, kind heart, and deep devotion to her Heavenly Father. Velda was dedicated to her family, her husband, her poetry, her life, and, most of all, her Lord.

Velda is survived by her husband, Dale E. Pulliam; three sons, Allen D. Pulliam (Denise), Larry L. Pulliam (Winona), Jeffrey M. Pulliam (Telina); six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren, three of which are in the hanger. Velda was preceded in death by her father, mother and two brothers.

A memorial service was held on May 22 at Surface Creek Community Church, 21987 Austin Rd, Austin CO.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Surface Creek Community Church, P.O. Box 44 Austin, CO 81410.

Cards may be sent to Dale Pulliam at P.O. Box 21, Austin, CO 81401.