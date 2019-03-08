The Fence Post obituary: Velma Jeanne Schmidt

Velma Jeanne Schmidt, 95

Dec. 15, 1924 – Feb. 25, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Velma Jeanne Schmidt was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Brighton, Colo., to Walter and Thelma (Rogers) Pfalzgraf. Jeanne, as she preferred to be addressed, completed grades one through eight in Denver. The family moved to Golden, Colo., where she finished high school. After graduation the family again moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., where she took a job as a waitress until she gained employment at Fort Francis E. Warren Military Base. She worked as a secretary until 1945, when she married August Forrest Schmidt of Fort Lupton, Colo., on Dec. 28, 1945. After their marriage they returned to Dansville, R.I., where Forrest was stationed in the Navy until his honorable discharge in 1946. While there she worked in the ship's service store, the office and the inventory department. Upon their return to Fort Lupton they rented and lived on a dairy farm and later moved to the home of Forrest's grandfather on S. Denver Ave. where Forrest then farmed and raised cattle and horses. Jeanne worked for a few years for Beatrice Stirling until she took a secretarial position at Kuner Empson Canning Co. in Brighton, retiring in 1983. In 1976, they built and moved into a home on WCR 10 where they continued farming and raising livestock and where Jeanne continued to live until her death, Feb. 25, 2019. Jeanne and Forrest had a winter home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., where they enjoyed playing golf and cards with family and friends. They also traveled to the Caribbean and Grand Bahama Island where they enjoyed many rounds of sunshine and golf. Jeanne was a member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter AZ and the First United Methodist Church both in Fort Lupton. Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Ron) Schuyler and Charlotte Jones both of Fort Lupton; and son, Kit (Trish) Schmidt of Dolores, Colo.; grandchildren, Syd (Greg) Quenzer, Commerce City; Shelby (Rob) Burns, Brighton; Callie (Doug) Sprague, Farmington, N.M.; Blaine Schmidt, Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Kent Schmidt, Dolores, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; six great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband and their infant son, her parents and her brother. Cremation services by Erlinger's of Fort Lupton. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 306 Park Ave, Fort Lupton, CO 80621.