The Fence Post obituary: Vicky Lynn Klein

Vicky Lynn Klein, 66

July 5, 1952 – March 5, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Vicky Lynn Klein, 66, of Greeley, Colo., passed on March 5, 2019, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Vicky was born in Olney, Texas, on July 5, 1952, to Robert Lee and Jean (Nichols) Weimer.

Vicky graduated from Platte Valley High School in 1970. She married Dennis Klein on May 23, 1971, at St. Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley. She worked on the family farm with her husband and two sons.

Vicky's favorite past times were fishing and camping, playing Yahtzee and going to the Blackhawk casino. The times she enjoyed the most were time spent with her family. Vicky treasured being with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter, who were the light of her life.

Vicky was extremely loving, selfless and caring. Everyone could always count on her when they needed someone to talk too.

Vicky is survived by her husband Dennis Klein; sons Jason (Toni) Klein and Kurt Klein; granddaughters Courtney (Ray Smith) Klein and Brittany (Max Fox) Klein; great-granddaughter Kamryn; step-father Ken Davis; siblings Kathy Weimer, Rod (Rhonda) Weimer, Lanette Wardlaw-Weimer, and Bobby Weimer; brother-in-law Bill Bauer; sister-in-law Karen Weimer; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Weimer and Jean Davis; sister Julie Bauer, brother Kenny Weimer; niece Tonja Weimer and by her mother- and father-in-law Josephine and Louis Klein.

A Celebration of Life service was held on March 13, 2019, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel. Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery was followed by a reception in the Allnutt Reception Center.

Memorial contributions can be made to Banner Health Palliative Care in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th St., Greeley, CO 80631. Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.