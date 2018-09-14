The Fence Post obituary: Viola Lucille Hix

Viola Lucille Hix, 94

Oct. 23, 1923 – Aug. 28, 2018

Burlington, Colo.

Viola Lucille (Bauer) Hix passed away on Aug. 28, 2018, at Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington. She was 94 years old.

Viola was born in Loveland, Colo., on Oct. 23, 1923, to Jacob and Mary (Frick) Bauer. She was the third child of seven. She had four brothers, Herbert, Alvin, Jacob and Vernon; and two sisters, Florence and Leora.

Viola was confirmed on Dec. 25, 1941, at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Lupton, Colo.

As a young woman she worked for a time at Gates Rubber Company in Denver. After that, she lived, worked and co-owned a dry cleaning business in Eaton, Colo. Viola would come home every Saturday to the farm in Berthoud to clean and help her mother. She was very devoted to her parents.

She always said her middle name was Viola; however, her birth certificate does not show a middle name.

After marrying William (Bill) Hix on June 16, 1968, they moved to Craig, Colo., and there she worked and managed their laundromat and dry cleaning business. Bill got the bug to move to Texas, so they moved to Waco, Texas. They stayed there for a couple of years and then moved to Alton, Mo. They traveled to Mexico several times and also Alaska and Hawaii. After Bill passed away in 2001, Viola decided to move to Burlington to be near her brother Vernon.

Viola always enjoyed buying knick-knacks and was an avid QVC shopper.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, one niece and one nephew.

Viola is survived by one brother, Vernon (Shirley); and one sister-in law, Lois Bauer.

Graveside services were held at Loveland Lakeside cemetery, in Loveland, Colo., on Aug. 31, 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made and sent to Grace Manor Care Center, 465 5th St., Burlington, CO 80807.

