The Fence Post obituary: Virgil G. Jackson

Virgil G. Jackson, 79

April 9, 1940 – Dec. 30, 2019

Chugwater, Wyo.

Virgil G. Jackson passed away peacefully with his family around him on Dec. 30, 2019, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyo.

He was born April 9, 1940, the first born, to Warren and Ruth (Young) Jackson of Chugwater, Wyo.

Virgil was raised on the family ranch/farm 18 miles east of Chugwater. He attended K-8 school at the Iowa Center School and transferred to high school in Chugwater and graduated in 1958. He then attended Goshen County Community College and graduated in 1960 where he met his future wife, Peggy Daily. They were married June 12, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Torrington, Wyo.

Shortly after, they set up their farming and ranching operation on his grandparents’ homestead, Fred and Daisy Young, located 10 miles east of Chugwater. During the 1980s, they expanded their business operations to include being a HydraBed Dealer to sell round bale feeders for livestock.

Through the years, Virgil’s community service included some of the following: 25-plus years as the treasurer for the Chugwater Cemetery District, first president of the Chugwater Fire Protection District, served on the Goshen County Community Board for the FSA, and served as a board member for the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation and board member of the Chugwater United Methodist Church.

Virgil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy, their children, Jerrene K. Owens (Kent) of Wheatland, Derek G. Jackson (Michele) of Torrington and the following five grandchildren: Tyler (Brittney) Braisted, Maci (Mike) Deavila, Kolby (Priscilla) Braisted, Ali (Nick) Hamel, Josi (Ross) Wahlert; five great-grandchildren, Kyler and Natalie Hamel, Kinsey Jo and Nellie Wahlert, and Brecklynn Braisted.

He is also survived by his siblings: Dan (Lorene) Jackson of Chugwater, Gary (Pam) Jackson of Minnesota and Donna (Joe) Short of Washington and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents Warren and Ruth Jackson.

Virgil will always be remembered for his warm and friendly demeanor, never knowing a stranger and for always having a pocket full of Werther’s Original candy to hand out.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Chugwater Elementary Gym. Interment followed at the Iowa Flats Cemetery in Chugwater. Virgil will be the first of the third generation of Jacksons to be buried there.

Memorial donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., and The Eastern Wyoming College Foundation, Torrington, Wyo. Colyer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.