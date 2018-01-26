The Fence Post obituary: Wallace Richard Burnett

Wallace Richard Burnett, 75

Dec. 15, 1942 – Jan. 5, 2018

Laramie, Wyo.

Wallace Richard Burnett (Wally) was born in Laramie on Dec. 15, 1942, to Lillian Thompson Burnett and Richard (Dick) Burnett. Wally passed away suddenly Jan. 5, 2018.

Wally was raised on the family ranch at Little Medicine, Wyo., and attended elementary school in a one-room school at the ranch. In the sixth grade they moved to Medicine Bow, Wyo., where he graduated high school in 1961. He later went to Casper College and earned an associate degree. Wally also had a certification in accounting.

He married Kaye Saultz and had three children, Brenda (Gordon), Dave (Carolyn), and Jim (Jodee). He later married Pat on April 24, 1993, and was step-father to Jennifer and Amanda.

Wally loved life. The Medicine Bow area is where he chose to live and work all his life. He was a pilot for many years and loved to tell stories about his adventures. He loved to play pool and participated in the local pool league. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Medicine Bow where he was an acolyte in his younger years. He also was a member of the Medicine Bow Lions Club for 46 years.

Wally owned and operated a trucking business that he developed such a love and passion for. He felt that this was a dream job because he got paid to see all of his friends and acquaintances. He had such a positive impact on everyone that he crossed paths with.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and one nephew, Bradley Woodward.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Burnett, his children, 14 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Jan. 13, 2018, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Medicine Bow.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Medicine Bow Health Center or a charity of your choice.

