The Fence Post obituary: Walter “Bub” Floyd Keen

Walter “Bub” Floyd Keen, 88

Feb. 25, 1931 – June 8, 2019

Byers, Colo.

Walter “Bub” Floyd Keen quietly winged his way to heaven at home June 8, 2019.

He was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Logan Kan. He was the second of eight children born to James Emmett and Florence Rosella (Sparks) Keen.

He attended grade school in Fairplay and Deer Trail, Colo. He left school after the sixth grade and began working to help out the family. As a kid, he spent many weeks herding sheep and as he grew up he worked for many neighbors working cattle, putting up hay and breaking horses. In 1951, he joined the Army where he was a Sargent on the front lines of the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor for Heroism in Combat. One week before his discharge from the military he married Charlotte J. Thurston at her family’s home in Victor Kan. A marriage that would survive over 66 years.

To this union were born three daughters, Debra Joann in 1960, Sandra Kay in 1963, and Bonnie Jean in 1966.

After their marriage they had several ranch jobs working from Kansas to Wyoming and a stint in the oilfield before settling south of Byers in 1955. Together they ran a grade A dairy for nine years before transitioning into a cow/calf operation. A successful business they grew and ran until retirement.

He was a true cowboy. He knew cows, horses and land, and always had a “can do” attitude and a helping hand for anyone in need.

He lived life to it’s fullest with the love of his life by his side, until her passing Feb. 13, 2019. Together they enjoyed the ranch and the animals, traveling and time spent with family and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte J. Keen; his parents; sister and brother-in-law Lorene and Bud Crouse; brother Sonny Keen; and brother-in-law Laverne Thurston; sister-in-law Violet Thurston.

He is survived by his three loving daughters, Debra J. (Byron) Humbert, Sandra K. (Keven) Turecek, and Bonnie J. Keen; grandchildren, Jason, Karrin, Ryan, Justin, Kathrine, Brett, Courtney, Trevor, Missy, James, Cassie, Kelli, Ray Travis, Amanda, Jackye, Justin, Missy, Dustin, Ty and Page; brothers, John (Donna) Keen, Corky (Chotte) Keen, Donny (Sandy) Keen; sister-in-law Carol Keen; sisters, Norma (Tom) Johnston, Buie (Roy) Goodrow; brother-in-laws Edwin (Marlene), Alan (Lillian) Thurston; 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many many dear friends.