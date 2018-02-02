The Fence Post obituary: Warren Bashor

Warren Bashor, 79

Feb. 16, 1938 – Jan. 10, 2018

Longmont, Colo.

Warren M. Bashor, 79, of Longmont passed away Jan. 10, 2018, at Longmont United Hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Longmont to Galen and Priscilla (Wellman) Bashor.

Warren graduated from Longmont High School in 1956; he was named to the all-state football team. He attended Mesa College on a football scholarship.

He was a member of the Colorado National Guard. He married Sue Ann Roberts and they later divorced.

Warren was a farmer and cattle feeder in the Hygiene, Colo., area. He was a member of the Old Stone Church of Lyons. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Blackhawk along with fishing, hunting and camping. Riding horses either moving cattle or trail riding in the mountains, as well as traveling across the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Duane Bashor, and two sisters; Mary Lou Jackson and Shirley Patterson.

Warren is survived by Sandra Gingery, two sons, Wade (Rochelle) Bashor, Paul (Jodi) Bashor; brother, Millard Bashor; a brother-in-law, Bob Jackson; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bashor; grandchildren, Rachel Bashor (Chris Conroy), Samantha Bashor, Colton Bashor and Wyatt Bashor; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Visitation was held Jan. 15, 2018, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held Jan. 16, 2018, at LifeBridge Christian Church. Interment followed at Hygiene Cemetery, contributions can be made to Boulder County Jr. Market Sale Scholarship Fund and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel.