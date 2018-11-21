The Fence Post obituary: Warren Mays

Warren Mays, 71

Aug. 30, 1947 – Nov. 13, 2018

Big Springs, Colo.

Warren E. Mays, 71, of Big Springs, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2018, at his home on the family ranch.

Warren was born in Eads, Colo., on Aug. 30, 1947, to Johnny and Sallie (Brown) Mays. As a young man, the family moved to Benkelman, Neb., where he graduated from Benkelman High School in 1965. He moved to Denver that same year, where he worked for Tempte Manufacturing for a short time, returning to Benkelman to work for Miller Disc Manufacturing. Warren was drafted to the Army on Oct. 11, 1966, and was deployed to Vietnam, in the First Calvary Division. In October 1968, he returned to Denver and went to Barber School. He moved to Fort Collins in 1969 where he met his wife, Marcia Dilky. The two were married on June 7, 1970, in Fort Collins, Colo. They moved to Big Springs in 1972 to their ranch. Warren owned and operated his own barbershop, in Big Springs, Gentlemen's Choice, for 44 years until he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Warren enjoyed hunting deer, geese and ducks with his family and friends. He had an aim that wouldn't miss. The ranch was his true passion. He worked hard making sure the cattle were taken care of. He also enjoyed the mountains and going to Estes Park, Colo. He enjoyed hiking around his favorite lake, Little Lake. He liked searching for that large herd of elk.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and one brother, John Dean Mays.

Warren is survived by his father, Johnny Mays of Scottsbluff, Neb.; wife, Marcia of Big Springs; one daughter, Angelena Mays of Big Springs; one son, Justin (Becky) Mays of Indianola, Iowa; one brother, Dwayne (Vanessa) Mays of Ogallala, Neb.; and three grandchildren, Madison, Dayton and Macie Mays.

Visitation was held Nov. 15 at the Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala.

A Celebration Of Life was held Nov. 16, 2018, at the New Hope Church in Ogallala, with Pastor Eric Wait officiating. Burial will be in Big Springs Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Big Springs Fire Department and Ambulance Squad.

