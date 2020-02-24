The Fence Post obituary: Wayne Bell

Wayne Bell, 68

July, 13, 1951 – Feb. 7, 2020

Brush, Colo.

Wayne Robert Bell, 68, passed away in his home in Brush, Colo., on Feb. 7, 2020.

Wayne was born July 13, 1951, to Marvin Bell and Betty Schoenberg Bell Miller in Sterling, Colo. He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1970. He enlisted in the Army, stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington and served in Korea. In 1975, Wayne met Starla Florian in Brush and they were married in June. In September of 1976, they welcomed their first child, Rebecca, while living in Sterling. They welcomed their son, Kevin, in March of 1981 when they moved to Brush.

Wayne enjoyed working on the farms and helping his uncles and cousins with harvest. Wayne worked in the oilfields for a few years and then turned to truck driving for a living until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in all of their many activities during his retirement.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Bell of Scottsbluff, Neb.; son, Kevin Bell and Stacy of Fort Morgan, Colo.; and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Kendra, Adam and Katie; his sisters, Linda (Ralph) Hailey of Easton, Kan., and Judy (Elton) Leckler of Sterling, Colo.; brothers, Ron (Kris) Bell of Great Bend, Kan., Larry Bell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bill Miller of Sterling.

A memorial service was held Feb. 21 at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush, followed by inurnment in the Columbarium at Brush Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated and accepted in care of Heer Mortuary.