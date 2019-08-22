The Fence Post obituary: Wilda Mae Sweigard

Wilda Mae Sweigard, 90

June 11, 1929 – Aug. 14, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Wilda Mae Sweigard, 90, of Greeley passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at North Colorado Medical Center.

She was born June 11, 1929, in Sterling, Colo., to Melville R and Eunice (Blakesley) Allan. She was raised on a ranch north of New Raymer, near Pawnee Buttes and attended Midway, a one room school nearby. Wilda went to New Raymer and boarded with the Walker family for four years while attending high school. Wilda attended Colorado State Teachers College, now known as UNC, during the summer and took correspondence courses to earn an emergency teaching certificate. She taught in the one room school of Vim in Weld County and at the Hazelton School west of Greeley.

On Nov. 23, 1949, Wilda married Frank F., Sweigard in Greeley and they moved to New Raymer where they lived for a year before moving back to Greeley.

Wilda was active in many of the children’s activities and became interested in genealogy. Wilda was a charter member of the Weld County Genealogical Society, was on the board which formed the first statewide genealogical society and taught genealogical classes to both children and adults. She was the volunteer coordinator of the library genealogical volunteers for the Weld County libraries for over 30 years. Wilda was also a member of several out of state genealogical societies and of the DAVA organization.

Wilda is survived by three sons, Wayne (Cindy), Rick and Ward Sweigard, six grandchildren all of Colorado and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank of 50 plus years, her parents, Melville and Eunice Allan, her brother, Robert Allan, and a sister, Doris Heid.

No services will be held.

