The Fence Post obituary: Willard F. Jones

Willard F. Jones, 80

Feb. 4, 1938 – Oct. 11, 2018

Strasburg, Colo.

Willard F. Jones, 80, of Strasburg, was born Feb. 4, 1938 to Walt and Thelma Jones of Mullen, Neb. He passed away Oct. 11, 2018.

In high school, he was involved in track and football. He graduated from Mullen High School in 1957. Shortly after, he moved to Colorado to find work. His first job was building grain elevators and mucking mud. He worked on the I-70 corridor, building bridges from Limon, Colo., to Watkins, Colo. In 1960, he worked on the missile silo at Thombay Road. In 1973, he and his two business partners started MJP Construction. He finished his construction career with MJP in 1986. He continued with his other "career," farming until his last day.

He married Merry A. Ewoldt on July 12, 1960. They lived in Aurora and started their family. He built all three of their homes, in Aurora, Watkins and Strasburg. In 1970, they started 5-J Land & Cattle, showing horses and Limousine cattle.

He loved to hunt and fish and, of course, farm. He loved to drive his tractor … a lot. He loved to watch old western movies. He could fix just about anything mechanical, plumbing or electrical.

Willard is survived by his wife, Merry of Strasburg; two sons, John and Ben, both of Bennett Colo; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Marlene Gaston and Shirley Ryschon.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Koni; and grandson, Christopher.

A public viewing was held at Strasburg Community Church on Oct. 15, 2018, in Strasburg.

Services were held at Strasburg Community Church on Oct. 16, 2018, in Strasburg. Interment followed at Mount View Cemetery in Bennett, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Denver Hospice, 501 S Cherry St. Ste 700, Denver CO 80246 http://www.TheDenverHospice.org.