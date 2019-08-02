The Fence Post obituary: William “Bill” Cress

William “Bill” Cress, 64

Sept. 21, 1954 – Jan. 21, 2019

Ninilchik, Alaska

Ninilchik, Alaska, resident, William “Bill” Cress, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2019, at home.

Bill was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Denver. He attended Lakewood Elementary and then high school at RE-1 school district in Platteville/Gilcrest, Colo. He graduated high school from Fremont County High School in Lander, Wyo., class of 1973. Bill participated in ROTC and upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Bill was in the Army from 1973-1977.

He was stationed in Germany and he was a Vietman Era Vet. He received many awards during his service, including; Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Pistol, Marksman Rifle and several letters of commendation. Upon returning home Bill began his career in the mining industry. Thirty-one of those years being in Alaska, where he moved to in 1989. He worked in Kotzebue with Red Dog Mine until he retired in 2006. While living in Alaska he has resided in Wasilla, Palmer and Ninilchik. He belonged to the American Legion where he enjoyed catching up with friends. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, trap shooting and making friends. He enjoyed visiting friends and family, gardening, canning and cooking amongst many other things. Bill never met a stranger, everyone was always a friend. He started each day with a new lease on life and he was always happy.

His ashes will be put to rest in Lander, Wyo., in July 2019, and a celebration of life will be in the spring in Ninilchik.

Bill is survived by his wife Rita Cress; and their children Chris, Jules and Bubba of Ninilchik; sons Travis Cress of Palmer, Alaska, Kevin and Kyle Cress of Riverton, Wyo.; daughter, Shannon Cress-Wyers of Greeley, Colo.; his mother Shirley Richardson of Platteville, Colo.; brothers, Frank Cress of Plattevills, Bob Cress of Lingle, Wyo., Kerry Richardson of Gillette, Wyo., Tim Richardson of Mead, Colo.; a sister, Gayla Norgren of Platteville; along with many aunts and uncles, cousins and grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Bill’s life was held on July 6, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.