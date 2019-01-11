The Fence Post obituary: William “Bill” J. Frick

William "Bill" J. Frick, 81

Dec. 17, 1937 – Dec. 24, 2018

Brighton, Colo.

William "Bill" J. Frick was born in Brush Colo., on Dec. 17, 1937, to William Sr. and Hilda (Quint) Frick. On Christmas Eve, 2018, Bill peacefully met his Lord and Savior at his home in Brighton Colo.

Bill's life was a miracle, at a young age he overcame polio. He always had a love for animals, especially horses. Bill had many accomplishments in life, including World Champion Quarter Horses to top notch Black Angus cattle. He was an American Quarter Horse contestant, judge, horse trainer recognized across the United States, a true cowboy and rancher. He strived to be the best man he could be, and believed in hard work. He always had a special relationship with "The Man Upstairs," his church was the great outdoors, and his pew was on the back of a horse. And on Jesus's birthday, the party must have been grand, because an outstanding cowboy entered those pearly gates, and was freed from his battle with Alzheimer's.

He is survived by his love Phyllis Webb (Guthrie,) her daughter Leanna Boland (Webb), her son Kevin Lockett, brother Donald Frick, sister Janette Barney, and sister Diane Weller, preceded in death by his parents William and Hilda (Quint) Frick, and sister Patty Lane. He had many nieces, nephews, cousins that he loved dearly, including Leanna's two children Violet and Bridger.

We will truly miss this great cowboy. Remember the saying he has in his horse barn, "It's what we learn after we think we know it all." ~Bill Frick