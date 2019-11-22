The Fence Post obituary; William “Bill” Keith Ballard

William “Bill” Keith Ballard, 74

Jan. 17, 1945 – Nov. 1, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

William Keith Ballard, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at home in his sleep on Nov. 1, 2019. Bill was 74 years old and is survived by his wife, Patty; his daughters, Jolene (Eduardo) and Sarah (Bryan); his grandchildren Shaian, Dakota, Izzy, and Brody; his step-daughter, Kim (Troy); and his step-grandchildren Brandy, Ty, Nathan, Mauria, and Sierra. He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Ballard and his mother, Evelyn June Stuart Falconburg.

From the time Bill was little, he was determined to stand up for what he believed was right. From confronting bullies who were bigger than him to joining the Army before he was drafted and serving in the Vietnam War, Bill tried to defend people. He spent the last years of his life working with VA Hospital and testing trial medications in the hope of helping others.

Bill was a paradox: he was as stubborn as a mule and generous as could be. Growing up, he worked hard on his grandparents’ farm, which fostered his love of working with animals and the land. When Bill and Patty moved from southeastern Colorado to northeastern Colorado, Bill began raising hogs and later transitioned to cattle and other farm animals. Farming and gardening were also a huge part of Bill’s life; he was always giving away vegetables to family, friends, and even food banks. Bill also loved cooking and canning foods and liked sharing those foods with others. He enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to cook — especially his chicken noodle soup — and competing with them in cookoffs. Bill was happiest when outdoors and in the mountains with friends and family — hunting (for animals and gnomes), fishing, camping, and riding four-wheelers.

Interment will be held on Friday, May 15, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery Staging Area C, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd. Denver, Colo. Following his service, a casual gathering is scheduled for family and friends to celebrate his life at 11:45 a.m. at Bear Creek Lake Park. Condolences can be left at the online guest book, https://allveterans.com/tribute/details/161581/William-Ballard/obituary.html.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a difference in the form of a donation to one of the following organizations: Wounded Warriors Family Support, http://www.wwfs.org or the American Heart Association, http://www.heart.org.