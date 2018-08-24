The Fence Post obituary: William Charles Weber

William Charles Weber, 77

Nov. 6, 1940 – Aug. 9, 2018

Lamar, Colo.

William Charles Weber, 77, of Lamar, long-time brand inspector and cattle rancher in southeastern Colorado, passed away Aug. 9, 2018, in Pueblo, Colo. Charles was born on Nov. 6, 1940, and is preceded in death by his parents, William and Emily Weber; a son, Benjamin; and a grandson, Dustin Brunelli.

Charles is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters, Jannell (Charlie) Thornton, Stephanie (Bryan) Brunelli, Holli (Lance) Larrew; and his three sons, Terry (Dawnta) Weber, Justin (Jennifer) Weber, and Ty (Abby) Weber. In addition Charles is survived by 15 grandchildren; Terry's children, Ben (Jen) Weber, Rachel (Travis) Doty, Michael (Amber) Weber, Steven Weber; Jannell's children, Jeremiah (Lori) Thornton, Caitlin Thornton; Stephanie's children, Heather (Ryan) Grossnicklaus, Sara Brunelli; Justin's children, Shane (Emily) Weber, Tysen Weber, Casey Weber; Ty's children, Chloe Weber, Carlin Weber; Holli's children, Sidney Larrew, Cort Larrew; and six great-grandchildren, Lance, Cooper, Adaleigh, Acie, Myla and Beau. Charles is also survived by his sisters, Janie Crites, Mary Weber, Liz Mattics, Theresa Harms; and his brothers, Dennis Weber and Tony Weber.

Charles and Janet were married on Jan. 31, 1959. They began their union in Kit Carson, Colo., where they both were raised. Charles began his brand inspection job with the State of Colorado in 1968 in Pueblo. He moved to Lamar in 1981 and continued to be the brand inspector there until his retirement in 2000. During this entire time, Janet and he worked the family cattle ranch and loved every minute of it. Together, they weathered droughts, low markets, yet also enjoyed very many good years, all while raising a large and respected family.

A funeral mass of Resurrection was held Aug. 14 at the St. Francis DeSales Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church in Lamar. Burial followed in the Kit Carson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the McClave School Activities Fund; Box 1; McClave, CO 81057. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at http://www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. ❖