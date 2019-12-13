The Fence Post obituary; William D. “Dan” Meador

William D. “Dan” Meador, 91

April 14, 1928 – Oct. 19, 2019

Durango, Colo.

Dan Meador passed peacefully from a stroke on Oct. 19, 2019, at the age of 91. His daughter Sheral was by his side.

Dan was born to William D. Meador Sr. and Louise M. Hite in Richmond, Va., on April 14, 1928.

At the age of 12, Dan moved to Richmond, Calif., to join his mother who was working in the Richmond shipyards. He stayed with his grandfather in Antioch and helped him build houses in the area.

Dan was a veteran of World War II, enlisting in the Navy in 1943 at the young age of 15. He served on the USS Intrepid. He became a machine gunner on the Grumman tbf Avenger until he was honorably discharged in 1947.

In 1945, while Dan was in the Navy, he married Arlie Bowman. They had a daughter, Mary Louise in October of 1947. Dan moved back to California in 1948, then in 1950 he married Lucille Nield. In July of 1952, they had a daughter Sheral Lynn, and Dan became step-father to Lucille’s son Jerry. Dan stayed in the Bay Area of California and became a respected carpenter. Dan was an avid hunter who loved western movies, especially John Wayne, and never passed up a See’s candy.

In 1963, Dan married Ava Stull and together they had a plan to buy a ranch, so they left California. They settled on a ranch in Mesa, Colo., where they worked the land, raised cattle and built their home. After 29 years, in 1991, they returned to Durango, Colo.

Dan is preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Flournoy and his daughter Mary Louis McCanna and step-son Dennis Mullin. Dan is survived by his daughter Sheral Linan (Mike Sr. deceased), son-in-law David McCanna Sr., step-children Jarry Halabelle and Ronald, grandchildren David Jr., Dan and Pamela.

Sept-grandchildren Mike Jr., Andy, Kathy, Randy, Phillis, Marsha, Natalie, Wade, Jamie and Robbie; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dan’s ashes will be returned to Mesa, Colo., in the spring of 2020.