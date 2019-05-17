The Fence Post obituary; William Douglas ‘Bill’ Leman

William Douglas ‘Bill’ Leman, 84

Sept. 6, 1934 – May 8, 2019

Douglas, Wyo.

Funeral liturgy was held for William Douglas “Bill” Leman, 84, on May 13, 2019, at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyo., with Father Andrew Duncan as the Celebrant with Deacon Michael Leman assisting. A Vigil for the Decease was held on May 12, 2019, at Saint James Catholic Church led by Father Demetrio Penascoza. Interment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and F.E. Warren Air Force Base Funeral Honor Guard.

Bill Leman died May 8, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.

Bill was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Douglas, the son of Douglas William and Alice Rose (Sullivan) Leman. He was reared and educated in Douglas, graduating from the Douglas High School. He attended college for a period prior to entering the United States Air Force. He served from Jan. 15, 1958, to Oct. 12, 1970, with the rank of sergeant. He was married to Maria Teresa Fernandez Leon in Seradilla, Spain, on Oct. 19,1963. He returned to the family ranch south of Douglas upon his discharge from the Air Force. Bill retired in 2005 from ranching due to health issues.

Bill was survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Theresa “Mari Teri” Leman of Douglas; sons, Billy (Michelle) Leman and Dennis (Becky) Leman both of Douglas, and Michael (Jennifer) Leman of Cheyenne, Wyo.; siblings, Thomas J. Leman of Casper, Wyo., Dennis J. Leman of North Platte, Neb., and Mary Alice (John) Mercer of Glenrock, Wyo.; grandchildren, Niquole (AJ) Cox of Grand Marais, Minn., Sean Leman of Douglas, Amber (Justin) Peterson of Douglas, Celina Leman of Rapid City, S.D., Megan Leman of Douglas, Brianna Leman of Douglas, Justin Leman of Douglas, Tyrel Leman of Douglas, Sophie Seely of Cheyenne, and Lily Leman of Cheyenne; four great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and best friend, John Ralph Sullivan of Douglas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas, on July 2, 1969, and mother, Alice, on April 12, 2002.

Serving as pallbearers were Sean Leman, Justin Leman, Tyrel Leman, John Ralph Sullivan, Thad Isenberger, Greg Addleman and Faha Foster.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial to the Converse County 4-H Endowment, 1839 Madora Ave., Douglas, WY 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.