The Fence Post obituary: William Duane Bryant

William Duane Bryant, 62

Sept. 14, 1955 – March 7, 2018

Curtis, Neb.

William "Billy" Duane Bryant, son of Bill and Norma Lea (Cole) Bryant was born in McCook, Neb., on Sep. 14, 1955. He was taken to his heavenly home in the early morning of March 7, 2018, after a battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. At the time of his passing, Billy was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Billy relied on his deep faith, love for Jesus, and family during this difficult time.

On Oct. 22, 1988, he was united in marriage to Kris Annette Bowers in Curtis, Neb. To this union a daughter and two sons were born, Lacy Marie (Bryant) Most, Clint Hazen Bryant and the late Lane Scott Bryant.

Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and role model to so many. He spent his life doing what he thoroughly enjoyed and had many talents and passions. Billy had a passion for his alfalfa fields and that was admittedly his favorite aspect of the farm. He worked side by side with father Bill from the day he graduated high school to his death. His own definition of his profession is "Farmer, Horseshoer, Welder, Hay-Hauler, Grandpa type guy."

His children and grandchildren will remember him for his compassion, love, patience, kindness and loyalty. If there was an activity that they were involved in, he was there. Billy was heavily involved in the community and volunteer activities. Those include; Little League baseball, Sunday school teacher, zoning board, Frontier County Fire Department, Frontier County Fair Board, Frontier County livestock superintendent, Curtis Roping Club, State Fair farrier, Curtis Easter Pageant, Frontier County 4-H and many more activities. He will be deeply missed by so many people.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lane Scott Bryant, his grandparents, Hazen and Bessie (Gilliland) Cole, Gayle and Clara (Smith) Bryant, Art and Flo Rigby, his father-in-law, Jack Bowers.

He is survived by his wife, Kris (Bowers) Bryant of Curtis; daughter, Lacy (Cody) Most of Curtis; son, Clint and wife Danae of McCook, Neb.; grandchildren, Kaison, Hadley, Emery and Keilea Most of Curtis, and Avery, Allie and Ava Bryant of McCook; father, Bill Bryant and mother Norma Bryant of Curtis; sister, Jody (Robert) Rupp of Grand Island, Neb; mother-in-law, Sharon (Gentz) Bowers of Curtis; sister-in-law, Kim (Allan) Mortensen of Curtis. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Christoper (Michelle) Rupp of Norfolk, Neb., Kyle (Mallory) Rupp of Omaha, Neb., Kaycie Rupp of Chicago, Ill., Quenton (Tonya) Mortensen of Curtis, Elizabeth Mortensen of Broken Bow, Neb., and Dillon (Beccah) Mortensen of Curtis.

Memorial services were held at Medicine Valley Public Schools, 303 Crook Ave., Curtis, Neb., on March 10, 2018.

Interment followed in the Curtis Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Bryant Memorial Scholarship which will be established through the Medicine Valley Foundation.