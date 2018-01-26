The Fence Post obituary: William E. Ils

William E. Ils, 90

Aug. 30, 1927 – Nov. 12, 2017

Sterling, Colo.

William E. (Bill) Ils died at his home north of Sterling on Nov. 12, 2017, at the age of 90. He was born on August 30, 1927, to John and Frieda Ils. When he was 5 years old the family moved to a farm north of Serling, the farm he would later farm for the rest of his life. Bill attended Springdale Valley School and graduated from Sterling High School in 1945.

He served as a mechanic in the Army just after World War ll and was stationed in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947. On March 11, 1956, he married Sandra Hutchinson. They had two daughters, Sue and Lisa, both of whom he taught to use an irrigation shovel and back up a truck.

He was a member of the board of directors of the Pawnee Canal Company for 28 years and president of the Pawnee Extension ditch board for many years. He coached the 4-H livestock judging team for nearly 30 years and worked at the Logan County Fair as a barn superintendent. Bill was also instrumental in the building of the Gary DeSoto Youth Center in Sterling. Bill was a charter member of the NJC Young Farmers. He also won Master Corn Showman at the National Western Stock Show seed show three times.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Sue Whitney and Lisa (Steve) Bohm; grandchildren, Jack Whitney, Sam (Hope) Whitney, Bill Whitney, Kristen (Dereck) Sanderson, Eric Bohm, and Cody Bohm; great-grandchildren, Henry and Awnalee Whitney, Haylee, Brooke, MacKinlie and Harper Sanderson, Braylee and Decker Bohm; and sister, Ruth (Tom) Godwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Bill loved his God, his family, and his farm and was actively farming at the time of his death. Throughout his life he shared his wit, kindness, positive attitude and generosity with all he met. He will be missed. A celebration of his life was held at Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling on Nov. 27.