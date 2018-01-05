The Fence Post obituary: William Eugene Kennedy

William Eugene Kennedy, 84

Feb. 26, 1933 – Dec. 29, 2017

Wheatland, Wyo.

Gene Kennedy passed away on Dec. 29, 2017, at the Platte County Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side.

Gene was born Feb. 29, 1933, in Laramie, Wyo., the son of William H. and Dorothy (Quirk) Kennedy.

He attended rural school on the family ranch until seventh grade and then went to Wentworth Military School, where he completed high school in 1951.

Gene then returned home to the ranch to work alongside his father and uncles. Shortly after his return he met Joyce Sedman and they wed on Dec. 12, 1956, on the ranch, and Gene adopted her son, Paul. They worked and raised their family on the ranch that he loved so much.

He was involved in many committees and boards. He was on the North Albany Rural school board for eight years. He held different offices on the North Albany Trail Association until its dissolvent. He worked on and was in the Platte County Grazing Association and the Albany County Conservation Board for 10 years. Gene was an avid and active member of the Wheatland Masonic Lodge #16 for 42 years. He was master of the lodge for one year and was a 32 degree mason and a Shriner.

He loved to irrigate and was always trying to improve and preserve the ranch. He never ran out of projects. He was an avid horseman and spent hours chasing cows and caring for them despite the weather or distance.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kennedy; sons, Craig (Tammera) Kennedy, Paul Kennedy, and Kelly (Alexa) Kennedy; brother, Jerry (Evelyn) Kennedy; grandchildren, Will (Heidi) Kennedy, Sean (Megan) Kennedy, Joe (Chelsea) Kennedy, Nik Kennedy and Holly Kennedy; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Kennedy, Nadaley Kennedy, Annie Kennedy and Shannon Kennedy.

A funeral service for Gene was held Jan. 3, 2018, at the First Christian Church in Wheatland with Pastor David Dick officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were his Masonic brothers. A memorial to the Shiners Hospital, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland were in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.