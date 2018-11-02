The Fence Post obituary: William George Grenemyer

William George Grenemyer, 84

June 12, 1934 – Oct. 20, 2018

Wheatland, Wyo.

Bill Grenemyer passed away Oct. 20, 2018, at his home in Wheatland with his family by his side.

Bill was born in Denver on June 12, 1934, to John and Peg (Murphy) Grenemyer, while living in Broomfield, Colo.

Bill began farming at the age of 19 in Broomfield. He started his herd of cattle with one heifer calf given to him when he was 17 as a bonus while working for a neighbor, and he never bought one cow. The majority of the cattle were sold when he moved to Wyoming in 1985. He continued farming and raising cattle with his son, Don, building up their herd again.

Bill loved being with his family and seeing them as often as possible, always teasing them. That was his nature, he loved joking and teasing everyone.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marge of 62 years; two children, Deb (Lance) Clymer and Don (Charlene) Grenemyer; three grandchildren, Seth (Courtnee) Clymer, Darci (Paul) Clark, and Kelsi Clymer; five great grandchildren, Taylor, Drew, Gauge, Colby, and Logan Louise; brother, Ken Grenemyer; sister, Jan Tierney; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Wilma Grenemyer; and brother-in-law, John Tierney.

A funeral service for William George "Bill" Grenemyer was held on Oct. 26, 2018, at the First Christian Church in Wheatland, with Pastor Casey Schroeder. Interment was in the Wheatland Cemetery.

A memorial to the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family.

Gorman Funeral Homes — Platte Chapel of Wheatland were in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be left for the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.