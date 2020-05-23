The Fence Post obituary: William Joseph “Bill” Bohn
William Joseph “Bill” Bohn, 88
October 10, 1931 – May 12, 2020
Longmont, Colo.
William Joseph Bohn, 88, self-employed businessman and U.S. Navy veteran, died after a brief illness on May 12, 2020, at Life Care of Longmont, Colo.
Support Local Journalism
Mr. Bohn was born in Grant, Neb., and spent his early years in that area. In February of 1941, he and his family moved to a farm they had purchased west of Longmont.
A member of Future Farmers of America and the track team, he graduated from Longmont High School in 1948. Two years later he enlisted in the Navy. Trained as a cook, he served for four years aboard the destroyer USS Gregory.
Returning to the Longmont area after leaving the Navy, Mr. Bohn met Phyllis Fiori of Frederick, Colo. They were married on June 26, 1957, at First Lutheran Church of Longmont. The following year, he decided to return to work in agriculture, and the couple moved back to the family farm. Starting in 1962, they worked side-by-side running the Fair Acres Dairy. Mr. Bohn and his wife sold the milking herd in 1992, but continued to reside on the farm.
Raising three children, they were involved in the Niwot Elementary School PTA and active with First Lutheran Church. Each December for 60 years in a row, Mr. Bohn tended the pot-bellied stove at the historic Ryssby Church, warming the sanctuary during the annual candlelight Christmas services.
Mr. Bohn was an active member of the American Legion Post #32, co-founding the Honor Guard. He served on the boards of both the Boulder County and Colorado State Farm Bureau for more than 20 years.
After selling the milking herd, he and his wife enjoyed travelling to conventions, reunions with the Gregory shipmates and visiting relatives in Germany. For many years, he had season tickets to Colorado State University football games and enjoyed attending the St. Vrain Ram Boosters club meetings.
Mr. Bohn’s wife died in January, 2010.
He is survived by his daughter Mary (Pete) of Arvada, sons Karl (Patti) of Lubbock Texas, and Veryl of Dallas Texas; grandchildren Lelah Simon of Los Angeles and Nate Gensler of Lubbock; great-grandchildren Nathan, Nehemiah, Abigail and Gunner Gensler also of Lubbock; and his brother Eugene of Longmont.
Mr. Bohn also leaves behind his friend and travel companion Donna Befus, whom he had known since childhood. He is buried at Ryssby cemetery, west of Longmont.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User