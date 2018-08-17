The Fence Post obituary: William Thomas Like

William Thomas Like

March 31, 1931 – July 31, 2018

Black Hawk, Colo.

Tommy Like, 87, of Black Hawk, passed away on July 31, 2018, at his home in Black Hawk. He was born on March 31, 1931, in Springfield, Colo., to Isom and Iona (Reed) Like.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Marian L. Like of the Black Hawk home; daughters, Tina (Bob) Watkins, Robin (Joe Bob) Autry and Cari Stedje; grandchildren, Wade (Rachel) Watkins, Tate (Tally) Watkins, Jason Autry, Jaxon (Kate) Autry, J.J. (Crystal) Autry, Kendra (Jerad) Martin, Brandon (Christie) Plagge, Kaycee (Jason) Newell, and Chad (Julie) Howe; sisters, Alberta Boles Jessie East and Lora Romero; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Victoria Ann Like; and sisters, Wayman Roth and Lavender Nelson.

A celebration of life service was held Aug. 4, 2018, at the Kim Gymnasium with Joe Bob Autry officiating. Interment will follow at the Kim Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Dr., Evergreen, CO, 80439 or to the Kim Church of Christ, Kim, CO 81049 direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.