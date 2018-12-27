The Fence Post obituary: Willo Jean Baird

Willo Jean Baird, 86

Sept. 8, 1932 – Nov. 25, 2018

Las Cruces, N.M.

Willo Jean Baird was born at home in Pedernal, N.M., on Sept. 8, 1932. Her parents were Foster E. "Bill" and Bertha Dorrell Baird. The family moved to Aztec, N.M., when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Aztec High School and then attended New Mexico State University where she met the love of her life, Alton K. "Casey" Brown. They married in 1951.

Casey and Jean moved to Laramie, Wyo., to attend the University of Wyoming and where J. Paul was born. The family moved to Pomona, Calf., where Casey started the agriculture program at Cal-Poly and where Lindy was born. Their next move was back to Colorado and New Mexico where David and Les were born. They bought a farm at La Plata, N.M., and a Navajo Trading Post in Farmington. Not long after, Teresa, their fifth child was born. To supplement the family Jean bought a fabric shop.

Casey and Jean realized their dream of having a range sheep operation when they bought their first 700 ewes, which eventually became a 2,400 head operation. Jean also became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Mercy Hospital for 11 years.

Jean was passionately active in the Church of Christ, the Republican Party, Farm Bureau, the Colorado Woolgrowers, the American Sheep Industry and Make it With Wool, contributing countless hours and funds to these organizations. She was recognized and honored as a "Lifetime Servant" of the Republican Party and was voted Camp Tender in 2017 by the Colorado Wool Growers.

Jean is survived by her sister Frances (Mike) Stone; her children: J. Paul (Debbie) Brown, Lindy (Bim) Kerr, Dave (Libeth) Brown, Les (Mary Ellen) Brown, and Teresa Tenorio; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Casey Brown; her two brothers, Robert and John Baird; grandson Thomas Tenorio, grandson Zebuleon Brown and great-grandson Troy Kerr.

A service was held on Dec. 1, 2018, at the Bayfield Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Colorado Make It with Wool, C/O Gloria Cundall, 6177 East 167th Ave., Brighton, CO 80602