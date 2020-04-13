The Fence Post obituary: Wilma J. Dill

Wilma J. Dill, 92

Aug. 8, 1927 – March 17, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Wilma J. Dill, 92, lifelong area resident, died on March 17, 2020, at her home in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wilma was born on Aug. 8, 1927, in Fort Morgan to Carl and Elizabeth (Friehauf) Meininger. She attended area schools and graduated from Fort Morgan High School with the class of 1945. She married Donald Dill on Dec. 8, 1946. They farmed in Fort Morgan for many years before Don’s death in 2007. Wilma continued living at their home on the farm until her death, marking over 70 years on the farm. Wilma also took a great interest in the fashion industry, having worked at several clothing stores in the area for many years, including Marion’s, Trendsetters and The Style Shop.

Wilma was a life member of Christ Congregational Church in Fort Morgan, and the local Does. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, embroidery, quilting and doing crossword puzzles. She loved a good game of Pinochle, enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk, and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother that especially loved to cook and host extravagant family meals and gatherings.

Wilma is survived by her children, Cynthia (Richard) Yearous of Wiggins, Douglas (Ronda) Dill of Fort Morgan; five grandchildren, Timothy (Angela) Yearous, Kyle (Wei) Yearous, Elizabeth (Darick) Schneider, Michael (Laura) Erickson and Christopher (Charlotte) Erickson; and three great grandchildren, Nathan, Chloe and Kaysi Yearous.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and three sisters, Dorothy Morgan, Rosalee Dyson and Marian Weitzel.

Private family services will be held with inurnment in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Congregational Church, 730 Ensign Street, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.