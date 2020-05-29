The Fence Post obituary: Woodson “Woody” Elmer Thompson

Woodson “Woody” Elmer Thompson, 79

Sept. 5, 1940 – May 16, 2020

Hyannis, Neb.

Woodson “Woody” Elmer Thompson, age 79, Hyannis, Neb., was called home by his Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born to Merle and Nida (Harp) Thompson in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 5, 1940.

Woody spent his childhood in Lamar, Colo., then later attended Hyannis High School. In 1958, he was working for John Sibbitt when he met the love of his life, Maria Keegan. They were married June 24, 1961. Woody and Maria worked at the Triangle and Coble ranches before moving to the Pullman ranch, where Woody worked and also trained horses for the Huffman ranch. While working at the Pullman, Woody and Maria welcomed three daughters, Jodi, Cindi and Trudi. Woody and Maria would later move to Squaw Valley ranch where they worked for Ed and Sally Becker for 23 years. Woody loved working at Squaw Valley, he loved to ride his horse across the meadow to the highest hill and admire the view across the valley.

Woody was a true cowboy, not only did he train horses, he also enjoyed team roping and in his earlier years saddle bronc riding. He would later give this up to watch and support his daughters as they began high school rodeo.

When his health began to fail, he would retire from ranch life and move into Hyannis. However, retirement did not suit him. So, he began playing golf and was instrumental with the fund raising and building of the Pelican Beach Golf course. He also continued to help with the Old Timer’s Rodeo in Hyannis.

Woody also worked for Ritchey and CaliCrate, attending many farm and ranch shows selling ear tags and banders for them. These shows took Maria and him to Canada, Kentucky, Kansas, Montana, California, Oklahoma, Texas, South and North Dakota. Through these jobs, he discovered he loved to travel and visit with the ranchers and farmers. Woody never knew a stranger, much to his family’s dismay, he would often pick up hitchhikers and give them rides and money for food. He would greet everyone with a twinkle in his eye, a warm smile, and a firm handshake. His sense of humor and quick wit will be missed every day.

Woody was a man of great faith and lived his life with such integrity! People who knew him, knew that he was an honest man and a hard worker. You could always trust Woody at his word, when he said he was going to do something he did. Woody had a talent for fixing the broken and giving new life to the old. He was admired by many and dad was always our “hero.”

During the winter, you could always find Woody at the gas station drinking a cup of coffee and playing a game of pitch or in a cribbage tournament with his friends. In the summer, he kept busy going to golf tournaments with his golfing buddies. But when the school year came along, Woody became an avid fan cheering on his grandkids. He attended numerous youth baseball, football, and basketball games, plays and musicals, and even a few volleyball games and dance competitions. He would also follow his grandkids as they went through high school sports. He truly was their greatest fan!

Woody was very involved in his community. He served as a lector and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council, Dist. #9 school board member, Lion’s Club, Pelican Beach Golf Club, and a High School Rodeo director.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Maria, daughters Jodi (Shane) Storer and their children Kyle, Brett, Jeff, and Dane; Cindi (Mace) McGinley and their children Joshua, Daniel, and Scott; and Trudi (Greg) Gottlob and their children Elizabeth and Tyler. He is survived by his sister June Broughton, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many who considered him “Dad.” He was preceded in death by his father, Merle; mother, Nida; sister, Joanne; and brother-in-law Eldon, “Pudge” Broughton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis.

Interment at Hyannis Cemetery and Rosary will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Memorials can be made in his name at All Saints Catholic Church, Grant County Rescue Unit or Pelican Beach Golf Course.

Mullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at http://www.govierbrothers.com.