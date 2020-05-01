The Fence Post obiturary: Ivar William Larson

Ivar William Larson, 78

June 12, 1941 – April 12, 2020

Berthoud, Colo.

Ivar William Larson, 78, Berthoud, Colo., peacefully passed away April 12, 2020, with Donna, his wife of 57 years, at his side. Ivar lived a full life despite having leukemia since 1977. He is survived by his wife, Donna, Berthoud, son, Gregory Larson and grandson, Landon Larson, Haxtun, Colo., daughter, Emily Larson, Denver, sister Delaine Carlson (Kennert Andersson), nephew Derek Carlson and Derek’s father, Gary Carlson (Vicki Lis), Portland, Ore.

Ivar was born in Sterling, Colo., on June 12, 1941, and grew up on the farm his grandparents John and Josephine Carlson purchased in 1909 west of Haxtun. The farm is now farmed by Ivar’s son, Greg, and was designated the Larson/Carlson Centennial Farm in 2009. Ivar graduated from Dailey Grade School in 1955, Haxtun High School in 1959, University of Colorado, 1964 with a bachelor of science in applied mathematics engineering/minor electrical engineering and Bradley University, MSEE, Phi Kappa Phi, in 1967.

In 1976, Ivar became a professional engineer specializing in structural, electrical, civil and mechanical engineering. He worked with Caterpillar Tractor Company, Peoria, Ill., at the Mossville Research Center from 1964-1967. After receiving his MSEE in 1967, he joined Hewlett Packard in Loveland, Colo., as part of the team developing the first “desktop computer,” HP 9100A and traveled internationally training HP personnel.

In 1974, Ivar bought into Professional Design Builders, Inc. PDB built over 30 schools (including Berthoud High School from which both of his children graduated) and many other commercial/municipal projects in the Colorado/Wyoming Front Range area.

Ivar and Donna continually purchased farm properties in Colorado and Kansas and developed a Maine Anjou/Angus cattle herd on their home, Bacon Lake Farms, Berthoud.

Ivar fought for oil and gas safety regulations and pipeline setbacks. In 2012, Ivar and Donna succeeded at the Colorado Supreme Court clarifying statutes not meant to allow condemnation by private companies for fuel pipelines. The victory forced a major oil company to remove a pipeline after they had condemned Larson’s private property to carry millions of additional gallons of jet fuel per day to Denver International Airport.

Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, cremation has been conducted and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the scholarship fund of Northeastern Junior College Foundation, 100 College Avenue, Sterling, CO 80751, in memory of Ivar W. Larson.