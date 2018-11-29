The Fence Post obiturary: John Erwin Homm

John Erwin Homm, 69

Feb. 1, 1949 – Nov. 4, 2018

Manzanola, Colo.

John Erwin Homm, 69, passed away on Nov. 4, 2018, at his home in Manzanola. John was born on Feb. 1, 1949, in Burlington, Colo., to Howard E. and Burdine A. (Richards) Homm and grew up on the Homm family ranch on the Republican River.

John played baseball throughout high school and in college, pitching at both Cochise College in Douglas, Ariz., and the University of Texas El Paso. He then attended the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University Pueblo), receiving an accounting degree. There he met Gail Silcott of Castle Rock, Colo., and they were married in 1976.

John returned to the family ranch outside of Burlington, Colo., where he jointly oversaw the ranch and farming operations along with his brothers, sister and parents. During this time he and Gail had three children, Erin, Jacie and Bret, before moving away from Burlington in 1996. John's true passion was for horses, and he spent much of his free time studying horse bloodlines and the breeding of registered American Quarter Horses. He raised some very exceptional horses with the vast knowledge he acquired over the years, including "Bubba" who was the PRCA Moutain States Circuit calf roping horse of the year in 2016 and 2017.

The second thing that he truly loved doing was helping each of his three kids. John's continual help at Darnell and Erin's farm with farming, running cattle, building fence and facilities and chores was invaluable. His middle daughter Jacie owns a farm in Manzanola, which John was fully in charge of operating. His son Bret owns and runs an iron and dirt business along with operating several trucks. John would frequently help on large jobs or drive a truck and help operate machinery. His generosity with his time and knowledge was endless.

John was extremely proud of his grandkids and visited them every day. He loved watching and helping Denton play baseball and got delight from teasing, tickling and swinging the girls in the tire swing he built for them.

John is survived by his daughters, Erin (Darnell) Johnson of Fowler, Colo.; Jacie Homm of Bennett, Colo.; son, Bret (Megan Hiss) Homm of Burlington, Colo.; mother, Burdine Homm of Burlington; brothers, Larry (Dee) Homm of Burlington and Richard Homm of Oakley, Kan.; sister, ZuAnn (Ross) Tuell of Wray, Colo.,; and grandchildren Denton, Evin and Annie Jean Johnson. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Homm and granddaughter, Derin Anne Johnson.

A private burial will be held in Fowler. A memorial service for all family and friends was held Nov. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bethune, Colo. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in John's name at the Fowler Branch of the First National Bank of Las Animas.