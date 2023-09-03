Obituary: DELBERT CLYDE HAYNES

DELBERT CLYDE HAYNES

Provided Photo

February 23, 1923 – June 24, 2023

Delbert Clyde Haynes was born Feb. 23, 1923. in rural Holyoke to Clyde and Mary Noren Haynes, the fourth child in a family of 13 brothers and sisters.

Delbert died peacefully at home on June 24, 2023, four months past his 100th birthday.

Delbert married Emily Frances Koberstein on Aug. 24, 1944, at the Methodist parsonage in Holyoke.

He was baptized as a young man in 1955 at the Holyoke Methodist Church.

Delbert served in the armed forces from February 1945 to September 1946, during which time he was stationed at Fort Lewis, in Tacoma, Washington, then overseas with the 1385 Army Air Corps in Labrador and Greenland. He was very grateful to be included in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2018.

In 1956, Delbert and Emily purchased his grandmother’s homestead. That Centennial Farm is still in the family today.

He was a member of the Colorado Hereford Association, Midwest Hereford Association and the American Here-ford Association. He knew to his last day the pedigree on his first Hereford heifer.

Delbert and Emily were honored as grand marshals of the 2001 Phillips County Fair parade.

He was again honored this year on his 100th birthday to become a lifetime member of the Better Beef Makers 4-H Club, of which he was charter member.

The couple would eventually have four sons: Jerry Dean and wife Vernette of Sedgwick, twins Gale Lee and wife Cynthia of Holyoke and Dale Len and wife Patti Jo of Tryon, Nebraska, and Ricky Ray “Rick” and wife Kathy of Ovid.

He was born and grew up in an era when life wasn’t necessarily easy. This would shape his life and lifestyle forever — never complaining, always looking for the best in his circumstances.

As a man of integrity, Delbert lived a busy, industrious life that would set an example for his family to do the same. In many ways, he was ahead of his time and was never one to avoid change, but rather adopt it. From picking corn by hand with horses and wagon in his early years, he became adept at running the auto-steer on tractors and combines in his 80s.

More recently, he was often seen “whippin'” around the place in his golf cart, checking water or cleaning in the shop and yard.

He was always intent on remaining independent. He was mowing the week before he passed. Delbert was blessed with Susan Trejo and family who made it possible for him to remain in the home he loved.

Delbert was an encourager as a dad and granddad. And whether you were family, friend or neighbor, he could always provide wisdom, common sense and usually some humor.

He loved to visit, and it was a joy for him when people stopped by.

He was an avid fan of the Colorado Rockies, which provided entertainment and distractions from aging, which he did admirably.

By living over 100 years, many friends and relatives preceded him in death. He was deeply saddened each time by the passing of 10 of his brothers and sisters, and by his beloved wife of 79 years, Emily.

Survivors include all four sons and daughters-in-law; nine grandkids, Rudy Haynes and wife Pam and their sons Trent and Tanner, Randy Haynes and wife Julie and their children Karli and Kacey, Lyanne and husband Brian Santistevan and their children Caleb and Ruby, Russell Haynes, Kellie and husband Chan Melton and their daughter Taylor, Becky and husband Brad Claycamp and their children Ashlyn, Colton and Abby Jo, Bailey and husband Daniel Nail and their children Madison Dickerson, Max and McKenna, Brandi and husband J.J. Lippert and their children Camber and Carter, and Brady Haynes and special friend Brittany Evans; one great-great-granddaughter, Isabelle Dickerson; sisters, Charlotte Pate and Marilyn Kirkwood; and host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holyoke American Legion.