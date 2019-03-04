Ochsner awarded scholarship from Helena Agri-Enterprises

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC is proud to announce our Helena Acre HomeGrown Scholarship Program recipient. This program is designed to encourage and support local families who share our goal of improving the agriculture industry. Through this program, Helena will invest approximately $60,000 into the next generation of ag professionals by awarding 60 high school seniors across the Midwest pursing a degree in agriculture or science with a $1,000 Helena Acre HomeGrown Scholarship.

One of the scholarship winners is Ashlyn Ochsner of Kersey, Colo. Ochsner attends Platte Valley High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University to study animal science.