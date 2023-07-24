O’Connell on track to make history at “Daddy of ‘em All”

Tim O’Connell has won the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo bareback riding championship three times and shares the CFD record with five other legendary cowboys. His quest to surpass them with a fourth title began with an 86.5-point ride on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry to win Quarter Finals 2 at Frontier Park. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen

Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Adding your name to the champions’ list at Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge accomplishment for any rodeo contestant. Doing that three times in one event is remarkable.

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell has already done that and after his success here on Sunday in Quarter Finals 2, he is on track to be the only contestant in his event to win the “Daddy of ’em All” four times. If O’Connell, from Zwingle, Iowa, does that he will also be the first bareback rider to win the title three consecutive times after earning it in 2021 and 2022.

Tim O’Connell has won the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo bareback riding championship three times and shares the CFD record with five other legendary cowboys. His quest to surpass them with a fourth title began with an 86.5-point ride on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry to win Quarter Finals 2 at Frontier Park. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen Cheyenne

O’Connell’s winning ride on Sunday came aboard Stace Smith Rodeo’s horse named Mr. Harry. His score of 86.5 points put him at the top of the board and added nearly $2,500 to his earnings. Prior to Cheyenne’s rodeo he was fifth in the world standings and is on track to qualify for his 10th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with his eye on a fourth world championship. Money he earns here will help him work toward both of those goals.

Two contestants that have already had success in the Cowboy State this month are continuing that trajectory here, and they are both from Oklahoma. Cannon Cravens, from Porum, posted the highest marked ride in the bull riding so far at 91.5 points earning him a spot in the Semi Finals. He won the Xtreme Bulls competition in Cody and he will be back here for the Semi Finals.

Also punching her ticket to the Semi Finals was barrel racer Paige Jones from Wayne. Jones had the fastest time in Frontier Park on Sunday at 17.52 seconds. Jones won the Cody Stampede over the Fourth-of-July and then won the Central Wyoming Fair in Casper. She also placed in qualifying rounds here. Since July 4th, she has earned a whopping $27,230 in the Cowboy State.

Oklahoma barrel racer Paige Jones has been winning across Wyoming this month with wins in Cody and Casper. She continued that streak with a win in Quarter Finals 2 of Cheyenne Frontier Days with a time of 17.52 seconds to advance to the Semi Finals next week at Frontier Park. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen Jones-RFP-073123

Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott grew up in the bayous of Louisiana at Mamou before moving to Bellville, Texas. He has become a fan favorite in the big man’s event simply because he is not the biggest. At 5 feet 11 inches and maybe weighing 180 pounds, he is one of the smaller athletes in this event. What he lacks in size he makes up in talent and determination.

He proved that in Frontier Park on Sunday when he brought a 600-pound steer to the ground in 5.4 seconds. Not only was that the fastest time of the day, it also earned him $2,000 and punched his ticket to the Semi Finals.

Quarter Finals 3 begins on Monday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event will be vying for their spots in the Semi Finals. It is a special performance that salutes all military.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 23. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86.5 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry, $2,448. 2, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 83.5, $1,836. 3, Trevar McAlester, Ronan, Mont., 81, $1,224. 4, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 80.5, $622.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Brooke Winward, Grace, Idaho, and KeAnn Hayes, Blanchard, Okla., 5.0, seconds $2,538 each. 3, Jenna Dallyn, Nanton, Alberta, Canada, 5.2, $1,450. 4, (tie) Brandy Schaack, Chadron, Neb., and Kennedy Buckner, Redmond, Ore., 5.4, $363 each.

Tie Down Roping: 1, J.D. McCuiston, Estes Park, Colo., 11.2 seconds, $2,000. 2, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 12.8, $1,500. 3, Rafe Wientjes, Onida, S.D. , $1,000. 4, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, (tie) Chris Williams, Greybull, Wyo., on Dakota Rodeo’s Little Sicillia, and Rosey Rosendahl, Meeker, Colo., on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Exposed Vegas, 79.5 points, $2,060 each. 3, (tie) Dylan Hancock, Clarendon, Texas, and Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada, 79, $883 each.

Team Roping: 1, Rowdy Jones, Tupelo, Okla., and Gage Williams, Foster, Okla., 8.8 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 9.0, $ 1,500 each. 3, Walt Arnold, Midway, Texas, and Michael Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 9.2, $1,000 each. 4, Corben Cullen, Muse, Okla., and Blayne Horne, McAlester, Okla., 14.1, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Rowdy Parrott, Bellville, Texas, 5.4, $2,000. 2, Tate Petrak, Martin, S.D., 6.2, $1,500. 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 6.4, $1,000. 4, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa., 6.5, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.52 seconds, $2,354. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.62, $1,765. 3, Shyann Lucas, Jackson, Wyo., 17.93, $1,177. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.94, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, Cannon Cravens, Porum, Okla., 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Little Bit Crazy, $2,397. 2, Ernie Courson, Jr., Okeechobee, Fla., 89, $1,798. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, $1,199. 4, Mazinho Jeremias Sousa, 86, $599.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., 82. 2, Tanna Ireland, Australia, 72. 3, Ben Kukowski, Kaycee, Wyo., 70. 4, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont., 69.

Ladies Ranch Saddle Bronc Riding World Championship: (tie) 1, Bee Underwood, Douglas, Wyo., and Allysa Spierings, Carthage, Mo., 76 points. 3, Pearl Kersey, Millarville, Alberta, Canada, 71. 4, Ilona Bercx, Westerlo, Antwerp, Belguim, 70. (total on two) 1, Spierings, 152 points (world champion), 2 Bercx, 141. (reserve world champion).

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Ice, $550. 2, CLS Team, $412.50.