OECD advises countries to redirect subsidies to ag innovation

Purdue University researchers will conduct initial research on improving feed and dairy cow efficiency at the Purdue Dairy Unit. Further research will continue in cooperation with operational commercial farms. (Purdue University photo/Tom Campbell)

OECD

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has released its 2024 global reference on government support to agriculture across 54 countries,

The OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2024 showed that total support to agriculture averaged $842 billion per year during the 2021-23 period.

Support remains concentrated in a few large economies, with China, the United States, India and the European Union representing 37%, 15%, 14% and 13% of the total respectively.

OECD said “the share of estimated support dedicated to general services such as innovation, biosecurity or infrastructure averaged only 12.6% of total support in 2021-23, well below the 16% seen at the beginning of the 21st century.”

More than half of this support ($334 billion annually) came from policies lifting domestic prices above reference prices, and was paid by consumers, while the remainder ($295 billion annually) was paid by taxpayers through budgetary transfers.

Most of the decline in support in the past two years was due to higher world market prices rather than policy reforms. Higher world commodity prices have seen market price support drop by 8% between 2021 and 2023, while budgetary support is down by 10%

OECD said countries should shift spending toward producer support that is linked to environmental practices, make sustainable management and use of natural resources a core part of agricultural policy, and emphasize innovation.

“Government efforts towards sustainable productivity growth in agriculture are a positive step forward, and can help to future-proof the sector,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

“However, overall levels of farm subsidies remain high, and much of it is counter-productive to these key objectives,” Cormann said. “Smart reforms are the key to further progress.”

OECD has advised countries to shift away from traditional producer subsidies for years, but countries have rarely taken the advice.