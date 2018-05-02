Oertwich named Nebraska Farm Bureau PAC Friend of Agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. – Doug Oertwich of Pilger has been designated a Friend of Agriculture by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau's political action committee. Oertwich is seeking to represent District 22 in the Nebraska Legislature.

"As a farmer and small business owner, Doug has first-hand experience with how Nebraska agriculture and rural communities are impacted by state policies and regulations. It's also critical to have people in the legislature that understand the important role agriculture plays in our state's overall economy," said Mark McHargue of Central City, chairman of NEFB-PAC and first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

According to McHargue, Oertwich has a breadth of experience that includes serving on the Stanton County Planning Commission and as a Stanton County Public Power District Director. Oertwich has also served as a Nebraska Rural Electric Association Statewide Director and on the Nebraska Rural Electric