Of emails and wildfires

Our email is working again and I’m so relieved.

Last week I was telling you about how I had to type in stories and columns from my personal computer to my company computer. Turns out I wouldn’t have had to do that if my computer skills were sharper. All I needed to do was to create a gmail account — who knew? I know, everyone but me.

I admit my computer skills are lacking and they get worse the older I get. I’m sure my boss was dreading having to take me through the required steps to get my email back. I admit it was difficult, but I didn’t have to stay after class to get private tutoring like another of my coworkers, who shall remain nameless.

We still don’t know if all of the emails that were sent during the outage will be restored. So, to be on the safe side, please resend if you sent me an email between Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. This pertains to emails you sent to anyone at The Fence Post, because all of us were affected by the email issues.

In other more dire news, the fires are still burning in Wyoming, and critical grazing lands have been burned. That has prompted ranchers, who aren’t impacted by the fires, to gather hay to donate to those in need.

The largest of the fires is the Red Canyon Fire, which has burned 125,000 acres in the Bighorn Basin as of Tuesday.

Help is also coming from the University of Wyoming Extension, which has launched a website to connect ranchers with hay surpluses for those who need hay for their herds at https://tinyurl.com/57up8rpt .

The website has two columns “I have hay” and “I need hay.” The “I have hay” column contains information about the owner of the hay, contact information, how much hay is available, bale types and whether it can be picked up or delivered. The “I need hay column” has information about the person needing hay, how much is needed and how soon it’s needed. As you can imagine, the situation for some of these people is dire.

The Wyoming Stockgrowers Association is also assisting ranchers. You can go to https://wysga.org/ to find out how to help.

Unfortunately, cooler temperatures, rain and high humidity have not helped to douse the flames. Hopefully there will be more rain in the forecast.