Of rodeo and a basketball legend

Packed grandstands in on Saturday night in 2022 stand to honor the American flag carried by the last mounted Marine Corps Color Guard. The full stands show off the surging popularity of the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo, while the respect for the flag displays the small town and country values that help make the rodeo such a success. "I believe our rodeo... epitomizes what the community is about," said Jace Glick, past president and current Board Emeritus of the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo. Photo by Lincoln Rogers

Elizabeth Stampede’s soaring popularity was built behind the scenes

Ever since 2020’s cancellation due to government mandates, the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo has experienced explosive growth not only in terms of selling out its rodeo performances every year, but also in sponsorships and business support from the surrounding community. While the impressive growth seems sudden, it is the result of decades of work behind the scenes.

“It is very rewarding and satisfying,” said Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo Board Emeritus member Jace Glick regarding the sold out stands and increased business sponsorship. Glick served on the rodeo’s board for 25-plus years and is also a past president of the popular event. He related what seems like a sudden spike in growth of the Elizabeth rodeo to a world-famous instant in the career of a basketball legend.

“It kind of reminds me of that time when I first saw Michael Jordan leave that free-throw line and slam dunk the basketball,” said Glick of the iconic 1988 sports moment. “I looked at that and thought, he made that look easy. But he had been working for years to get to that point. So now people are seeing us leaving the free-throw line and slam dunking it and saying, gosh they make that look so easy, where it has taken us 20 years to get here.”

Those decades have included working hard to build positive and fluid working relationships with a host of organizations and people, including the county sheriff, the town and the chamber of commerce.

“The Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce has been a proud sponsor of the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo at least for the last four years,” said Mary Martin, the current president and CEO of the Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce. “I see this collaboration growing stronger as our partnership strengthens.”

FACING CHALLENGES

While the relationship is presently strong between the chamber and the long running event, the rodeo’s lengthy history between the two has overcome a few challenges along the way.

“The Elizabeth Area Chamber of Commerce initiated and organized the first Elizabeth Stampede (amateur) rodeo around 1952,” said Martin. “There were multi-faceted components to the amateur rodeo for many years that were led by the Chamber of Commerce. I don’t know the specific circumstances that led to the Chamber of Commerce selling the park, or to relinquishing leadership of the rodeo,” Martin added, “but I do feel these decisions were short-sighted however well-meaning they were at the time. Because we at the Chamber of Commerce pride ourselves on creating and delivering high-quality, family-friendly events to the community, the Stampede Rodeo would have continued to fit well within our portfolio of Signature Community Events.”

Before receiving six nominations at 2022’s 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards and then winning country music’s Entertainer of the Year award in 2023, Lainey Wilson energized the crowd in 2021 in the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo’s first “Trio of Talent” concert on Thursday June 3, 2021 in Elizabeth, Colo. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Elizabeth1

Recent decades spent overcoming past challenges and developing partnerships between the rodeo and the town has led to well over 10,000 people descending upon the award-winning rodeo on an annual basis during the first weekend of June. Considering the 2020 census figure for the small town is just 1,675 and the 2020 population of the entire county is listed as 26,062, the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo is officially Elbert County’s largest event.

Although detailed figures from Elbert County were unavailable at the time of writing, a reasonable estimate of economic impact from a Saturday morning parade, the accompanying ElizaBash® celebration put on by local businesses, increased vendors on the rodeo grounds, the Stampede’s recently added Thursday night concerts, and four separate sold-out rodeo performances with standing room only crowds of 2,500 all add up to millions of dollars infused into the local community. Now that town and business partnerships have been solidified with the rodeo over the last number of years, those figures start looking like Jordan in mid-soar from the free-throw line. It looks effortless and impressive, but years of dedication and preparation made it possible.

“I believe our rodeo is paramount to our community,” said Glick. “We always say we are trying to promote our western culture and our western way of life. Part of our western way of life means living a good, honest, spiritual life — a meaningful, purposeful life where we treat each other kindly and we give respect. And we learn how to agree to disagree, but we will always do it respectfully. Talking that talk is hard, but walking that walk is even harder. I think people enjoy being a part of that. We welcome everyone with open arms,” he continued about the hundreds of volunteers that show up every year to make the rodeo possible. “We don’t care what your beliefs are. As long as you come in with a good attitude, a smile on your face, you are willing to work and willing to be a part of something bigger than you, we have got a big tent.”

GROWING THE EVENT

With all the history since the early 1900s of ups and downs in creating and supporting a rodeo, the local community now seems to be all in on helping to grow that big tent.

Parade participants move through just one of the streets lined with spectators during 2015’s annual Elizabeth Stempede Rodeo parade in the town of Elizabeth, Colo. Strengthening their relationship in doing so, the Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce made the move to combine their ElizaBash celebration to pair with the rodeo’s parade and take advantage of the thousands of visitors showing up in the small town during the first weekend of June. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Elizabeth2

“The business community welcomes the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo with open arms,” Martin stated. “Businesses often have ‘rodeo specials’ or something similar to not only welcome rodeo guests, but also to enjoy the economic impact on their own businesses through the influx of thousands and thousands of visitors. There is no doubt a burden as far as slowed traffic, finding places to park, crowded stores and restaurants during the rodeo; however, the positives by far outweigh any negatives. Because the Stampede is family-friendly and small town-friendly, the board works tirelessly each year to maintain beautiful grounds, facilities, and also to present the highest-quality music and programming, everyone wins in the end.”

Watching the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo and the surrounding community strengthen their ties over the last number of years makes 2024’s upcoming event (June 6-9) look like it will be a slam dunk. It may look easy, but it has been a long time coming.

Rodeo organizers make a special effort to create a family-friendly and personable atmosphere. While the stands are sold-out, the mood remains small-town friendly, which even includes moments like well-known bareback cowboy Rocker Steiner walking through the stands in 2023 on his way back to the bucking chutes after setting an Elizabeth Stampede arena record with an 89.50 score on Saturday night. Photo by Lincoln, Rogers Elizabeth4