Offer to lease land raises eyebrows in Midwest

Letters from a Chicago firm called Tillable to landowners offering to lease their land has angered farmers in the Midwest who rent that land, first over interference in their business practices and second because they fear that a partnership with The Climate Corporation, a data management company, might mean their information was compromised, NPR reported. Tillable describes itself as a “farmland lease and rental management platform.”

The Climate Corporation announced February 14 that “based upon feedback from our valued customers,” it had ended the relationship with Tillable.