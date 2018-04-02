Ogallala states come together for interstate collaboration

The Ogallala Aquifer Summit will bring together water-use decision makers in Garden City, Kan., April 9-10 from all eight states in the Ogallala region: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota and Wyoming. Summit participants will be discussing current management and policy best practices as well as exploring interstate approaches to managing the aquifer for the long-term benefit of the region's communities and the ag industry.

"The importance of groundwater used for irrigated agriculture in the Ogallala Aquifer Region cannot be overstated," said Tracy Streeter, director of the Kansas Water Office. "We've recognized through our work on implementing Kansas' Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply that we needed to bring together water management leaders including producers, commodity and tech leaders, researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders from across the Ogallala region to share and exchange valuable expertise."

Logistical support for the Ogallala Summit has been provided by the USDA-NIFA-funded Ogallala Water Coordinated Agriculture Project (CAP) in partnership with the Kansas Water Office. Additional support in planning this event has been provided by individuals from all eight Ogallala states.

Visit http://ogallalawater.org/ogallala-summit-general-info-agenda/ the Ogallala Water CAP website to see a detailed agenda and access online registration. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The registration deadline is April 5.

"Policy and decisions about water management are often made at the local or regional level within states," said Meagan Schipanski, assistant professor at Colorado State University and co-director of the Ogallala Water CAP. "This summit will cover emerging innovations, research and policies and help identify opportunities for working together across state lines to help address the water-related challenges facing this region."

The summit will take place over two half-days, the afternoon of April 9 and the morning of April 10, and includes a social on the evening of April 9 that will feature producers involved with Kansas' Water Technology Farm program.