Oilseed, soybean groups urge Trump to finalize biofuel policies

The National Oilseed Processors Association and the American Soybean Association on Wednesday sent a joint letter to President Trump, urging the administration to finish biofuel policies that they said “strengthen domestic energy production, promote the use of U.S.-grown soybean oil, and ensure that federal programs prioritize American feedstocks over imports.”

In the letter, the groups called on the administration to finalize policies that expand domestic biofuel production, include strong volumes for biomass-based diesel (BBD) in the Renewable Fuel Standard, and limit the generation of RFS credits for foreign feedstocks and biofuels.

They also highlighted the importance of the Treasury Department finalizing guidance for the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit.

“We greatly appreciate the president’s efforts to restore export markets and expand opportunities for American soy and meal,” said Devin Mogler, president and CEO of NOPA.

“Reducing credits for imported feedstocks is an America First policy that ensures U.S. farmers and processors, not foreign competitors, are the first to benefit from America’s growing biofuel production. We’ve invested billions to expand crush capacity to add value to the soybeans our great farmers produce right here at home,” Mogler said.

“Finalizing these biofuel policies before the end of the year — including strong BBD volumes, timely 45Z guidance, and the import-RIN — will keep those jobs, investments and opportunities in rural America where they belong.”

There have been reports that biofuels leaders were scheduled to meet with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins at the White House today, but industry officials declined to comment on the meeting and USDA did not respond to a request for comment.