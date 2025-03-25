Oklahoma man arrested for alleged cattle theft in Harmon County, Okla.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mark Dennis, a Hollis, Okla. man, was arrested March 12 at his residence on felony charges for larceny of livestock following an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward and Harmon County Sheriff Steve Cornett. Dennis is awaiting formal charges for four counts of larceny of a domestic animal.

According to authorities, Dennis unlawfully took possession of four Red Angus cows between the ages of 3 and 5 years from a property in Harmon County March 9-10.

Dennis attempted to sell two of the cows and concealed the remaining livestock. Sheriff Cornett successfully located and recovered the hidden cattle. All stolen livestock have since been returned to their rightful owner.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank Sheriff Cornett and the Harmon County District Attorney’s Office for their efforts in recovering the stolen cattle and advancing the case for prosecution.