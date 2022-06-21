Oklahoma man pleads guilty, agrees to pay $57,000 restitution

On June 16, Robert Ray Snow, age 49, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree felony theft of livestock in Wood County. Snow, a resident of Garvin, Okla., signed a guilty plea for five years deferred adjudication probation, payment of court costs and $57,983.74 in restitution to Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction.

Snow was charged after he failed to make payments and issued bad checks for multiple cattle purchases at an auction September 2015 through March 2016. The previous prosecutor halted the case due to Snow filing bankruptcy.

Upon taking office in 2019, District Attorney Angela Albers reviewed legal statutes and lawfully renewed the prosecution of Snow. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand led the investigation with assistance of Special Ranger Bo Fox and retired Special Ranger Toney Hurley.

“This has been a long process, beginning in 2016.” Hand said. “Due in great part to District Attorney Albers and her staff, the victim literally had his say in court and a proper judgement was handed down. The livestock industry continues to be protected by special rangers.”

The association and its’ would like to thank District Attorney Albers for her diligence and joint effort in this case.