Oklahoma ranch manager arrested on 83 felony counts of larceny of livestock

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 60-year-old Stuart, Okla., man was arrested Jan. 8, by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Cody Hyde and Gavin Gatrell. Darrel Bernard Morris faces 83 felony charges of larceny of livestock for unlawfully selling cattle owned by his employer.

The investigation began in December 2024 after Special Ranger Hyde received evidence and a witness statements indicating that Morris, the manager of a ranch in Hughes County, Okla., had stolen 83 yearling cattle between January 2023 and December 2024 from the ranch.

According to the investigation, Morris transported the stolen cattle to several livestock auctions, where he sold them for over $108,000.

Morris was arrested at his residence on felony charges.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association extends a thank you to the Hughes County District Attorney’s office for their joint efforts in this investigation to successfully bring this case to prosecution.