EM Tiffany stated in the FFA creed, “…. with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the present and the past generations of agriculturalists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.” On Dec. 11, 1928, ‘Prof’ Ralph Wilson chartered the first FFA chapter in Colorado; what once was Prof’s Corn Club that was successful in raising excellent produce became the Olathe FFA chapter.

Prof Wilson and EM Tiffany are very important key influences of the National FFA Organization and the Colorado FFA.

Prof Wilson chartered the Olathe FFA first in the state of Colorado, and later helped the Montrose, Delta, and Center, Colo., chapters. He also introduced some fruit crops to the Western Slope like cherries, peaches, grapes and especially apples; as well as the Duroc and Berkshire hogs to western Colorado. Prof’s Corn Club was a club that would learn about good crop growth, land stewardship and how to prepare produce for show.

Professor Erwin Milton Tiffany created what is called the FFA creed written in the summer of 1928, EM Tiffany was a professor and a chief teacher in the Department of Agriculture Education at the University of Wisconsin. The FFA creed is like the FFA bible, it is a belief of all FFA members. Tiffany wrote, “I have often said that it is the organization that has made the creed what it is, and it is the work of the members and the leaders that has made the organization what it is. Without these, the creed itself would be meaningless. With them, it may, and I fervently hope that it does, contribute vitally to the spirit which is essential to achievement.” In 1930 the third National FFA Convention was adopted.

“I believe that to live a work on a good farm, or to be engaged in other agricultural pursuits, is pleasant and well as challenging…” Throughout the years there have been many Olathe FFA members who come from generational farming and ranching families. We have seen our share of pleasant and challenging moments. Within our chapter, as most chapters have, we have experienced a shortage of teachers and had to deal with COVID. The Olathe FFA chapter is very active in the community and helping others, such as the Olathe Sweet Festival in August, as well as the local Wool Growers Banquet and Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association annual dinner. There are many members who participate in the Montrose County Fair and the Colorado State Fair. We do many community activities such as the District Petting Zoo and AG in the Classroom; where we go to the elementary schools to teach the younger generations about ag and its traditions. We also do an FFA Haunted House that we build in the ag shop for our community to have fun as well as bringing food for us to donate to the local food bank. With our local Hired Hand Dinner, we use the experience to explore future careers, help out local people and to fund our chapter to go to activities like State Convention and contests.

We have lots of fun building things in our shop as well as putting together our annual Homecoming parade float. Not to mention the fun times we have on trips. Our current teacher/adviser Melissa Green is experienced in agriculture, and we currently have 31 students enrolled in FFA. Last year (2023) we attended district contests with multiple teams, we then went to the State Career Development Event in Fort Collins. Our FFA Meats team won districts, and rated Silver at State. Veterinary Science rated Sliver at State. In Food Science we had a member achieve third in the state as an individual. This year at State CDE our Livestock Judging team won the state contest with Meats Judging in the Silver category and Veterinary Science in the Bronze category.

New generations of agriculturists come from many of our brothers and sisters of the traditional blue jacket. We strive to carry on American traditions not only in agriculture but nationwide as well. As stated in the creed by EM Tiffany, “I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life….” For us with the pursuit of agriculture, to take pride in being America’s future agriculturists.