Oleo Acres Farrier Supply updates their image after 43 years

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Oleo Acres Farrier Supply, Inc., a Colorado-based farrier supply company, announced the addition of 'Blacksmith' to their name and introduced their new logo.

Oleo Acres Farrier & Blacksmith Supply, http://www.OAFBS.com, is a fourth-generation family owned and operated company that has served the Colorado farrier community and others for over 40 years

Rob Michel, the fourth generation and account executive for Oleo, said of the new logo and name refresh, "It was time to reinvest in ourselves to become more relevant to our key customers. We feel our new logo is now more in tune with the farrier community."

"We have always carried all the top farrier supplies and will continue to do so, but realized that

we weren't serving the blacksmithing community to the best of our ability," Rob said.

Blacksmithing is a time-honored skill that has regained popularity in a big way in recent years.

Recommended Stories For You

Oleo has always carried the major supplies needed for smithing, ie: forge, anvil, hammers, coal, coke, etc., but will now meet the demand for the peripheral blacksmithing supplies, including different tool steels, knife scales, etching materials, etc.

The name refresh and new logo come as Oleo has been reinventing their stores over the past year and a half to improve their shopping experience. "Becoming more organized not only helps our customers be more efficient but also keeps us on top of our game and up to speed with all the latest farrier product trends," Bob Michel president of Oleo Acres said.

"We may have changed our look to stay current, but we've always prided ourselves on superb customer service, vast inventory and competitive pricing and those things will never change," Rob said.

The Oleo family hopes to improve their online shopping experience in the coming years and look forward to serving the farrier and blacksmithing communities for many years to come.

Oleo Acres Farrier & Blacksmith Supply, Inc. Three Locations:

North Store, 1036 South County Road 21, Berthoud, CO 80513, (970) 532-3490

Warehouse, 10367 W. Centennial Road #200, Littleton, CO 80127, (303) 979-0446

South Store, 13710 Hallelujah Trail #100, Elbert, CO 80106, (719) 495-9046

Rob Michel outside Littleton Warehouse